Wednesday, July 12, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A lot of construction projects are underway at school in Carbon County School District Two this summer.
- It’s no secret that Carbon County has a drug problem. To help combat it, a number of agencies have come together to for a local alliance to safeguard endangered children.
- A week after the Keystone Fire was spotted, federal investigators accessed the area and determined the cause was lighting.
- In Encampment this weekend, the annual old-time Cowboy Gathering offers an opportunity to enjoy music and learn about the cowboy way of life.
- Kasen York of the Saratoga Rodeo team is just days away from competing at the High School National Finals Rodeo.