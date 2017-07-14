Friday, July 14, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • Law enforcement agencies and emergency services personnel worked through a “worst case” scenarios Thursday in preparation for the eclipse in August.
  • The last ever PAWS results have released before school districts transition into a new state-wide assessment next year.
  • The family of a missing teenager is requesting the public’s help in locating their fourteen daughter.
  • After receiving a quality report on the water pumped out of Saratoga’s well fields, the Carbon County Impact Joint Powers Board began discussing solutions to the town’s hard water problem.
  • The Saratoga volleyball team is camping in Laramie.