Friday, July 14, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Law enforcement agencies and emergency services personnel worked through a “worst case” scenarios Thursday in preparation for the eclipse in August.
- The last ever PAWS results have released before school districts transition into a new state-wide assessment next year.
- The family of a missing teenager is requesting the public’s help in locating their fourteen daughter.
- After receiving a quality report on the water pumped out of Saratoga’s well fields, the Carbon County Impact Joint Powers Board began discussing solutions to the town’s hard water problem.
- The Saratoga volleyball team is camping in Laramie.