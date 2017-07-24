Monday, 0724, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • Carbon County School District Two is looking for a new hot lunch program to feed its students for the upcoming school year.
  • Nine Participants from Carbon County’s first ever leadership class received their certificates of completion during a ceremony Thursday night.
  • In Washington, the U.S Senate will again try to tackle health care reform.
  • In Encampment, the town is investing about two thousand dollars for a new radar sign to discourage speeding into town from Battle Pass.
  • The High School National Finals Rodeo came to a close over the weekend
  • The Wyoming Coaches Association Volleyball game also took place.