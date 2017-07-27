Thursday, July 27, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The first total solar eclipse viewable from American soil in 99 years is less than one month away. The Wyoming Department of Transportation, and Highway Patrol is prepping for the high traffic flow.
- City officials in Rawlins continue to hold out hope that someone with information regarding the vandal or vandals who defaced 16 paintings inside the Washington Street pedestrian tunnel will come forward.
- To adress the shortfalls in funding education, the state legislature Select Committee on School Finance Recalibration has hired a Denver company to review different education funding models.
- The Wyoming Cowboy football team is represented at the Mountain West Conference Media Days.