Monday, July 31, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A company hired by the legislature to study funding changes to Wyoming’s K-12 schools is looking at several different models, including how other states do it.
- After a 20-inch high pressure water line broke last week on the north end of Rawlins, two holes were mended using repair clamps.
- After receiving a professional review, the South Central Wyoming Emergency Medical Services is hoping to to have open lines of communication in moving forward with recommendations.
- The Wyoming Cowboy’s football team begins Fall Camp today.