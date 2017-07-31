Monday, July 31, 2017

Today’s Headlines:

  • A company hired by the legislature to study funding changes to Wyoming’s K-12 schools is looking at several different models, including how other states do it.
  • After a 20-inch high pressure water line broke last week on the north end of Rawlins, two holes were mended using repair clamps.
  • After receiving a professional review, the South Central Wyoming Emergency Medical Services is hoping to to have open lines of communication in moving forward with recommendations.
  • The Wyoming Cowboy’s football team begins Fall Camp today.