Thursday, August 10, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The City of Rawlins has witnessed a downward trend in its sales tax revenues for two straight years.
- In Saratoga, beginning September 1st, residents in violation of the nuisance ordinance will receive formal letters giving them a set time period to clean their properties.
- New details have emerged from the Wyoming Highway Patrol regarding Tuesday’s high-speed chase which led troopers from Walcott to Rock Springs.
- A plan to harvest about 65 hundred acres of timber in the North Savery area of the Sierra Madre range is open for public comment with an open house set for Monday.
- In Sports: Practice number nine in Laramie saw the Cowboys get onto Jonah Field for the first time.