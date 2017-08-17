Thursday, August 17, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The A-C-T scores from four of Carbon County’s five high schools are higher than average for the state, according to the 2017 data released by the Wyoming Department of Education.
- Although budgeting funding for repairs on streets within the City of Rawlins is still a work in progress, residents will soon see repairs made to the city’s popular walking path thanks to a large donation from the Sinclair Refinery.
- The Carbon County Impact Joint Powers Board has recommended that the Town of Saratoga pay for the repair of leaking pipes after a water meter project undertaken several years ago.
- Anyone who ordered special eclipse viewing glasses from Amazon should check their inbox for a special safety notice from the e-commerce giant.
- In Saratoga, with a bid accepted, preliminary work on the Airport runway rehabilitation project at Shively Field is anticipated to start soon to shorten the timeline of work needed next spring.
- The H.E.M football team is looking sharp after coming off of a great off season training program.