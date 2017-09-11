Monday, September 11, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A load of radioactive waste is on its way to permanent disposal at the nation’s Waste Isolation Pilot Plant will stop briefly in Rawlins this morning.
- Sage Grouse hunting opens in Wyoming on Saturday.
- Carbon County residents are advised to be vigilant as scammers look to target area residents once again.
- In Saratoga: An ordinance intended to allow town officials to approve new development projects with more flexibility will go through one more review by the planning commission before its first town council reading next week.
- The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to attend its upcoming Industry and Government Conference in Rawlins.
- The county high schools had their ups and downs over the weekend but came up with some big wins.