Tuesday, September 11, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The body of a missing Carbon County man was located inside a recreation vehicle in the parking lot of the Rock Spring’s Wallmart.
- Despite significant changes in the amount of recycled material collected in Rawlins, the city’s recycling program has been recognized by the Wyoming Solid Waste and recycling association for the second year in a row.
- After a practice run of Wyoming’s new assessment, State Superintendent Jillian Balow feels confident the test will run smoothly when all schools are required to take it.
- The Bureau of Land Management is inviting the public to attend its upcoming Industry and Government Conference in Rawlins.
- The H.E.M volleyball team is coming off of an impressive win and hope to keep that trend moving forward.