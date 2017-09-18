Monday, September 18, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Details are still sketchy, but Bigfoot 99 has learned that Pat Cain, owner of Dirty Boyz Sanitation in Rawlins, died in a car crash Saturday. Early reports say the crash occurred at Cherokee and Wagon Circle Road, near Cain’s home. We’ll have more on this story as details become available.
- Wyoming lawmakers are considering a bill that would add a one percent tax on tourism-related businesses.
- In Rawlins, the city’s public works department hopes to add a new utility truck for sewer maintenance to its fleet after tomorrow’s council meeting.
- The Towns of Riverside and Encampment are reviewing their town ordinances on alcoholic beverages with the changes that have been made at the state level.
- At tomorrow’s City Council meeting in Rawlins, officials will determine how to use about $8,000 the municipality has received through the Wyoming Community Gas program, with city staff recommending the money be dedicated to the Downtown Development Authority’s splash pad.
- In sports: the county high school teams were road warriors over the weekend winning over seventy-five percent of their games.