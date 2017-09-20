Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A vote on how to use the money from Wyoming Community Gas was postponed by the Rawlins City Council last night. As the debate over where the money should go, it became clear not all of the council was in favor of giving more money to the Downtown Development Authority.
- South of I-80, Saratoga could see improved cell phone coverage as Verizon Wireless works to obtain a permit to construct a communications tower in the town.
- Carbon County hunters are invited to take advantage of the upcoming open sight-in day in Rawlins as they prepare for this year’s adventure.
- Carbon County School District #2 Superintendent Jim Copeland has recommended the creation of a committee to develop the district’s strategic plan for reaching its goals.
- The Encampment volleyball team has started the season out hot and looks to keep it up as they’ll play a pair of tough conference opponents this weekend.