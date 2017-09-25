Monday, September 25, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- With new security vestibules at two of Carbon County School District Two’s high schools recently finished, the superintendent reminds the public the intent is to increase security, not keep parents out.
- Beginning in October, Carbon County Public Health will hold several flu shot clinics and will also start accepting walk-ins on Fridays for the influenza vaccine.
- In Saratoga, town council has approved the first reading of the ordinance covering new development projects that the planning commission spent time trying to reverse.
- The Rawlins community was shaken over the weekend after a plane crash new Thief River Falls, Minnesota, claimed the lives of three Rawlins residents.
- The primary phone system at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County was hit by lightning Friday, and staff is handling calls on a limited basis.