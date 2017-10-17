Tuesday, October 17, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A Saratoga man, who pleaded not guilty on a felony charge of kidnapping, was ordered by the court to relocate to Idaho if he posts bond.
- In Rawlins, city council members will decide tonight whether to approve the funding allocations for local non-profits and ancillary agencies. Guiding their decision will be a nearly 8% decrease in sales tax revenues for the first quarter of this fiscal year.
- In Saratoga, the Planning Commission is ready to action on possible changes to application fees after debating the issue for several months.
- As Rocky Mountain Power issues yet another warning about the latest in a series of phone scams targeting utility customers, the company is asking people who receive calls to report the information to the customer service department.
- The Wyoming Game and Fish Department announced the Black Bear Hunt Area 9 in the Sierra Madres Bear Management Unit closed as of yesterday afternoon. Black bear hunting seasons close when the mortality quota is reached, or on the closing day, whichever comes first.
- The Encampment Volleyball team fell in a tight one over the weekend, but are ready to bounce back this week as they’ll wrap up conference play and the regular season.