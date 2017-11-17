Friday, November 17, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- A wind-driven wildfire scorched ranch land south of Saratoga Thursday afternoon, burning a haystack in its path, before firefighters managed to corral it.
- The Town of Sinclair will host its fouth annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony and area residents are invited to join in on the festivities.
- In Saratoga, after discovering some individuals living in recreational vehicles on lots where that type of use is not allowed, the town’s Zoning Officer is looking to the planning commission for direction on resolving the violations.
- Tickets are still available for those interested in attending Saturday’s Wine and Beer Festival hosted by the Rawlins Soroptimist Club. Proceeds from the event will be given in the form of scholarships to local women and girls hoping to further their education.
- The high school football All-Conference lists have been released with Carbon County well represented.