Monday, November 20, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Carbon County School district #2 approved the first reading of a state required policy on student data privacy.
- A local real estate company has kicked off a fundraiser aimed at benefiting local families with a new baby. All items collected will be given to Carbon County Public Health and its Best Beginnings program.
- In Saratoga, applying for different permits through town hall is about to be simplified, making the process easier for everyone involved.
- The design phase for the new HVAC system coming to the HEM High School is complete. Carbon County School District #2 Superintendent Jim Copeland says the project may be able to start sooner than originally anticipated.
- Wyoming’s sole member of the US House of Representatives won’t be in Rawlins during Thanksgiving, but Liz Cheney’s rep will be. Carbon County residents are encouraged to take advantage of the upcoming mobile office hours for Congresswoman Liz Cheney.
- In sports, a look into the All-State football accolades and the Wyoming Cowboy’s loss to Fresno State.