Tuesday, November 21, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- For many people, especially in the Platte Valley, the official start of winter has nothing to do with the date on the calendar. It’s the day the Snowy Range Road closes for the season.
- Carbon County Prosecutor Cal Rerucha supports proposed legislation, which is moving forward to this year’s legislative session, that seeks to close loopholes in Wyoming’s marijuana laws.
- In an effort to ensure abused and neglected children have a voice in legal matters concerning them, the Wyoming Court Appointed Special Advocates organization is expanding its services to Carbon County.
- Big game animals are on the move right now, and Wyoming Game and Fish is urging motorist to watch for deer, elk, and pronghorn who have other things on their mind when they cross roadways. A dynamic message sign south of Walcott Junction on Highway 130 and another for northbound travelers just beyond the North Platte River outside Saratoga warn drivers to slow down for wildlife.
- In sports, we check in on Josh Allen and the Cowboy football team as they practice for the final game of the regular season and how the Cowboy basketball team looked in the first round of the Cayman Island Classic.