Monday, April 10, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- Any help to fortify the eroding Boozer Creek levee south of Saratoga this year will be on an emergency basis only.
- The old-fashioned barn raising of a new kitchen facility at the Carbon County Fairgrounds is moving right along right on schedule, with construction set to begin this week.
- The Saratoga Public Works Department can begin work on improvements to its lagoon system after receiving permission last Thursday from a state board to change work in the project.
- Mother Nature threatened at time to put a damper on the weekend, but high schools teams were able to get in a full slate of track meets and soccer games.