Friday, June 09, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- With temperatures heating up and staying warm at night, mosquitoes are making their annual summer appearance.
- The Town of Saratoga is preparing its annual mosquito abatement program.
- Due to changes in liquor laws made the Wyoming State Legislature earlier this year, the City of Rawlins is working with the nine other municipalities in Carbon County, along with the Carbon County Council of Governments, to make a quick decision regarding hours of operation at bars before the end of the month.
- After year of work and county participation, the Town of Hanna is celebrating the grand opening of the community garden on Saturday.
- The College National Finals Rodeo will begin today, and will fun through the middle of June in Casper.