Wednesday, September 6, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Carbon County Museum in Rawlins has begun a search for its new director after current director, Kelly Bohanan, recently turned in her letter of resignation.
- Carbon County’s tourism numbers stayed fairly stable during the peak summer season with visitors coming to enjoy the eclipse and the outdoors.
- On the south side of Rawlins last night, nearly 100 friends, family members, and co-workers of the late Corporal Wayne Martinez, gathered for the formal dedication of Martinez Park.
- Wyoming’s unemployment rate has decreased over the last fiscal year. However, during that same time period, personal income growth in the state flat-lined.
- The Encampment volleyball team is entering the weekend with fresh legs as they took the holiday weekend to spend with family and friends.