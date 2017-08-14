Monday, august 14, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Carbon County Commissioners will consider lifting the state one fire restrictions implemented in July at their meeting tomorrow.
- Wyoming continues to score poorly in the state’s cancer prevention efforts with low cigarette tax rates and a lack of smoke0free laws being the main contributing factors.
- In Rawlins, city council tomorrow night will be asked to try again for a federal grant to help fund more than 2-million dollars in water and sewer repairs around town.
- Wyoming Game and Fish plants to improve wild trout habitat in two locations in the Platte Valley, but must first obtain waivers to temporarily increase waters turbidity at the sites.
- Kasen York of the Saratoga rodeo team has stayed active and successful this summer.