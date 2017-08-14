Monday, august 14, 2017

Posted on

Today’s Headlines:

  • The Carbon County Commissioners will consider lifting the state one fire restrictions implemented in July at their meeting tomorrow.
  • Wyoming continues to score poorly in the state’s cancer prevention efforts with low cigarette tax rates and a lack of smoke0free laws being the main contributing factors.
  • In Rawlins, city council tomorrow night will be asked to try again for a federal grant to help fund more than 2-million dollars in water and sewer repairs around town.
  • Wyoming Game and Fish plants to improve wild trout habitat in two locations in the Platte Valley, but must first obtain waivers to temporarily increase waters turbidity at the sites.
  • Kasen York of the Saratoga rodeo team has stayed active and successful this summer.