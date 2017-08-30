Wednesday, August 30, 2017

Today’s Headlines:
- The Bureau of Land Management is gathering information as the federal agency prepares to draft an environmental impact statement for the Veredessolia wind energy project new Medicine Bow.
- In Rawlins, little work if any is expected to be done at Tin Can Hill this year, instead city staff involved with the project which will transform the area into a community green space complete with a fishing pond are hoping to break ground in the spring.
- On Saturday, H.E.M high school will host a memorial for a teacher who served the school for four decades.
- The High Plaines Pow Wow is set to enter its 5th year in Rawlins.
- The Saratoga Panther’s football team is pleased with how their zero week scrimmage played out and are now ready for a game that counts.